Shenseea/Megan Thee Stallion collab leaked: Some listeners have dubbed it a 'miss'

KINGSTON, Jamaica – With less than 24 hours to go before the official release of Shenseea's collaboration with international superstar, Megan Thee Stallion, parts of the track have been leaked to the internet.

Snippets of the single, 'Lick' has been circulating on social media since early Thursday morning, making the Shenyeng Anthem singer, a trending topic on Twitter.

But the conversation surrounding the new single has been mostly unflattering with the majority of listeners already labelling the song, a 'miss'.

Social media has been in a frenzy since the audio surfaced. Dedicated 'Shenyeng' fans have been left holding out hope that the leak is a fake, while others have been unrelenting with the uncomplimentary memes dubbing the Meg Thee Stallion, Shenseea partnership a 'waste'.

“No originality, no sah this can't be my Shen,” user @joewallace19851tweeted. “This gotta be fake frl (for real), shenboo nuh embarrass me suh omg,” user @takagi_yuu also commented.

“That can't be the song,” another user, @SassyRoveiro tweeted.

The single, a raunchy instruction filled track puts oral sex, a topic largely considered taboo in Jamaica, back into the spotlight.

In a tweet on Thursday, Shenseea who has always been outspoken about what she likes and dislikes, especially in the bedroom, shared that the topic was something she always wanted to touch on.

'Lick' is set to officially hit mainstream platforms on Friday.