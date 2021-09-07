Shenseea and Buju hit Billboard Hot 100

Shenseea and Buju Banton enter the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to their respective features on Kanye West's Donda album.

Pure Souls which features Shenseea and rapper Roddy Ricch debuts at number 52, while Believe What I Say which features Banton debuts at number 28.

It is the first Billboard Hot 100 entry for both Shenseea and Buju. Shenseea is the first Jamaican female dancehall artiste in 19 years to have scored an entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

