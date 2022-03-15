Shenseea confirmed for Sumfest

Dancehall star Shenseea has been confirmed as a performer at this year's Reggae Sumfest set for July 20-23 at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre in Montego Bay, St James.

Organisers made the revelation via social media on Tuesday evening as the 'Lick' singer hosted a release party for debut album 'Alpha' at the Romeich Entertainment headquarters on Campbell's Boulevard in St Andrew.

Shenseea is the second act confirmed for the reggae showcase. Reggae chanter Sizzla Kalonji was earlier this month confirmed as a performer by the festival's executive producer, Josef Bogdanovic.

Branded the 'The Greatest Reggae Show on Earth', Reggae Sumfest is making a highly anticipated return after a two-year hiatus from live staging due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shenseea, who is set to perform on night one, dancehall night on Friday, July 22, released 'Alpha' last Friday to rave reviews.