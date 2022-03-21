Shenseea debuts at No. 2 on Billboard Reggae chart; Marley remains on top

Shenseea didn't have enough muscle to dethrone reggae king Bob Marley from the top of the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

Alpha, her debut album for Rich Immigrants/Interscope opened, at number two.

The album's first week numbers are as follows, 845 in pure album sales, overall sales activity comprising streams 4,879, Video streaming 750,592, Audio Streaming 4,616,411, SEA (Audio) 3,835, Song Sales 1,987 and TEA 199.

Marley moved 2,968 in pure album sales and overall sales of 11,162 (including streams).

By stark contrast, Spice's VP Records debut 10, which was released last year, only debuted at number six with first week pure album sales of 676.

Alkaline's Top Prize debuted at number two last May with first week pure album sales of more than 1,500 copies.