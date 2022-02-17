Shenseea to make Jimmy Kimmel Live debut on March 3

With her sights set on cross-over success, dancehall artiste Shenseea has confirmed that she will be a guest star on United States hit late-night show, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.

The Lick entertainer is scheduled to perform on March 3, just a week before the release of her debut album, Alpha. The project is set for a March 11 release.

Shenseea's performance announcement comes on the heels of her being featured on Apple Music's popular Up Next programme on Wednesday.

Describing the Jamaican artiste as “global”, Apple Music tipped the dancehall act as one of the next big things in music. Signed to Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records, Shenseea told Up Next that she wants to “hit the charts running”, as she hopes for huge international success.

Shenseea's pending performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! comes months after Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul made an appearance on the US TV show.