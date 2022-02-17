Shenseea to make Jimmy Kimmel Live debut on March 3

Shenseea to make Jimmy Kimmel Live debut on March 3Thursday, February 17, 2022
|
With her sights set on cross-over success, dancehall artiste Shenseea has confirmed that she will be a guest star on United States hit late-night show, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.
The Lick entertainer is scheduled to perform on March 3, just a week before the release of her debut album, Alpha. The project is set for a March 11 release.
Shenseea's performance announcement comes on the heels of her being featured on Apple Music's popular Up Next programme on Wednesday.
Describing the Jamaican artiste as “global”, Apple Music tipped the dancehall act as one of the next big things in music. Signed to Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records, Shenseea told Up Next that she wants to “hit the charts running”, as she hopes for huge international success.
Shenseea's pending performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! comes months after Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul made an appearance on the US TV show.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy