Shericka Jackson faces strong competition over 200m at Brussels Diamond League

Brussels, Belgium— In the absence of both Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, triple Tokyo Olympic Games medallist Shericka Jackson will fly the flag for Jamaica in the women's 200m at today's Van Damme Memorial at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, the final meet in the Wanda Diamond League series.

A number of athletes will be seeking to secure qualification for next week's Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland.

Eight Jamaicans are down to take part in the two-day meet which saw the men's and women's discus throw yesterday.

Fedrick Dacres was second in his event while Olympic finalist Shadae Lawrence had a disappointing Diamond League debut with three foul throws.

Dacres, who failed to make the finals at the Olympics last month, threw 65.17m, his best mark since June, for third place after the first five rounds, then threw 61.75m in the one round throw-off for the top three.

Olympic champion Daniel Stahl of Sweden had thrown 69.31m in the first round then got out to 67.01m in throw-off for the win, while Slovenia's Kristjan Ceh, who was second after five throws with 65.68m, fouled his throw-off throw.

Today, Jaheel Hyde and Christopher Taylor will also make their Diamond League debuts in the men's 400m hurdles and 400m respectively.

In the women's 200m, Jackson will be seeking to atone for not making it to the finals in Tokyo but she will start as the 'dark horse' with Namibia's Christine Mboma and her compatriot Beatrice Masalingi, Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith and American Sha'Carri Richardson who will be running the event for only the third time this year and first since May.

Mbomba will start favourite, if only on paper, after she won the gold medal at the World Under-20 championships in Kenya, weeks after she had run a world Under-20 record 21.81 seconds, while placing second to Thompson-Herah at the Olympics.

Jackson ran her lifetime best 21.82 seconds in June at the Jamaican national trials and after a series of fast 100m times, could go faster today.

Asher Smith, who was hampered by injuries at the Olympics and Richardson, who will be seeking to run under 22.00 seconds for the first time, could also threaten the podium spots.

Danielle Williams, who won last week in Paris and Olympic bronze medallist Megan Tapper, will be seeking places in the Diamond League finals when they line up in the 100m hurdles that will see four Olympic finalists taking part.

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan will start the race with the best time this season but Cindy Sember of Great Britain, the Diamond League points leader, will be looking for a win as well as Holland's Nadine Visser and American Gabrielle Cunningham.

Natoya Goule should secure her spot in the Diamond League 800m finals as she is in second place, a point behind the leader Kate Grace of the USA, while Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain will also be lining up.

Hyde will be competing for the first time since he crashed out of the semi-finals of the men's 400m hurdles at the Olympics and he will go up against four Olympic finalists, led by bronze medallist Alison dos Santos of Brazil; Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands, who was fourth, Yasmani Copello, who was sixth, and Magi Rasmus of Estonia, all of who ran personal bests in Tokyo.

Taylor who was sixth in the Olympics will go up against four other men from the decider in Tokyo- bronze medallist Kirani James of Grenada, Michael Cherry, who was fourth, as well as Isaac Makwala of Botswana and Liemarvin Bonevacia of the Netherlands.

Deon Lendore of Trinidad and Tobago is also in the race that promises fireworks.

Paul A Reid