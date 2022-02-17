Shericka Jackson signs deal as Scotiabank's first brand ambassador

Shericka Jackson signs deal as Scotiabank's first brand ambassadorThursday, February 17, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson has become the first brand ambassador for Scotiabank.
The sponsorship arrangement with the financial institution comes months ahead of the 2022 World Athletics Championships scheduled for July 15-24 in the United States and will see the Bank giving support to the athlete's career for the next three years.
This is the first time in the bank's 132-year history that they have inked an ambassadorship deal. This is also Jackson's first local corporate endorsement deal.
The partnership will see the two-time Olympian representing Scotiabank as she competes across the globe, both on and off the track.
Audrey Tugwell Henry, president and CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica, lauded Jackson for her career accomplishments and welcomed her to the Scotiabank family.
“We are beyond elated to welcome Shericka to the Scotiabank family and we are very honoured to be part of her journey. This is a proud first for us at Scotiabank and we are very excited to be able to partner with such a dynamic athlete, who is loved both locally and internationally.”
