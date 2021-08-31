Shericka Jackson vs Sha'Carri Richardson over 200m at Brussels Diamond League this Friday

BRUSSELS, Belgium— Jamaica's Tokyo Olympics 100 metre bronze medallist, Shericka Jackson, will match strides over 200 metres against the United States' Sha'Carri Richardson at the Brussels Diamond League meeting this Friday, September 3.

The 200 metre champion from Tokyo, Elaine Thompson-Herah was also down to compete but has reportedly withdrawn due to fatigue.

Also down to face the starter in what should still be an exciting half lap race are the two Namibian teenage sensations, Beatrice Masilingi, and Christine Mboma, who finished second to Thompson-Herah in Tokyo, as well as Britain's Dina Asher-Smith.

Friday's Brussels Diamond League is the last meet before the Zurich final weekend and possibly the last chance for the 'braggadocious' Richardson to redeem herself.

Having been disqualified from running at the Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for marijuana, a banned substance, after placing first at the US trials, Richardson returned to the track in her usual boastful fashion at the Eugene leg of the Diamond League on August 21.

Backed by her sponsor Nike, including in a pre-race advertisement, she was expected to prove that she was the real deal. However, she was blown away by the three Jamaicans who swept the podium spots at the Olympics in the 100 metres -- Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Jackson in that order.

Thompson-Herah won in Eugene in a time of 10.54 seconds, the second fastest time in history behind only the US's Florence Griffith Joyner. Richardson finished dead last of the nine competitors yet went on a foul-mouthed rant during a post-race interview with US media in which she also said she was not done and not going anywhere.

Whether Richardson is the real deal will be decided in just about 22 seconds on Friday. What is certain is that Jackson, the Namibians and Asher-Smith will be fighting to determine the podium spots.