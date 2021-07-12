Shevon Stewart determined to become a Reggae Boy

Shevon Stewart produced a man-of-the-match display to help Waterhouse FC earn their first victory of the Jamaica Premier League season, as they relegated Dunbeholden FC to their second consecutive two nil loss on match week two of the Jamaica Premier League season.

Playing in only the second game of his premier league career, Stewart was his usually slippery self in midfield, as he spurred the Waterhouse team to a dominant performance at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at the UWI.

The former St. George's College schoolboy football standout was happy with the work he put in on Saturday and is hoping to replicate it during the course of the season.

“I am never satisfied to be honest. We all have been working hard. It could have been any one of us (man of the match), thankfully it's me.

“So, I just want to continue with all this work I put in today and hopefully I can get more of this for the rest of the season.”

Having played both games so far on the synthetic surface at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence, Stewart was raving about the playing conditions.

“I really like it. The surface is really, really good. We have time to play on the ball. The format of it this season is really different, but we are getting used to it and we are getting the hang of it and hopefully it goes well for the rest of the season.”

Having dropped two points from the first game of the season, he highlighted the need not to make any more mistakes, so early in the season.

“It's really, really important to get as many wins as you can right now. There is no time to make any mistakes to drop points within the season, so we are looking forward to go through the season with a positive note by trying to get the three points in all the game.”

Stewart was coached by current Waterhouse Head Coach Marcel Gayle while at St. George's College, but stated that it was the urging of former players that caused him to choose to play for the Drewsland based club.

“A few players that I have known in the past have played here. I have other teammates who I have played with before, Colorado Murray, I played with him at Excelsior, he was encouraging me to come here as well, so those were some of the reasons why I chose Waterhouse.”

The University of Cincinnati graduate is proud of his scholastic achievements, but is also aware that he is late to the party as far as playing professional football is concerned.

“I graduated with my degree in International Business this year, so I am proud of that. Its never too late for a shower of rain, so I am trying to do as best as possible right now, to see how far I can go with my career.”

With his degree secured and football now his entire focus, the 24 year old is now desirous of breaking into the national setup as soon as possible.

“I really want to represent this country, so right now I am trying to get as many stats as possible so I can impress whoever the coach is, or whoever I should be impressing to try and get in the Jamaica national team.”

Stewart will be desperate for his performances to get the attention of the powers that be, especially with the World Cup qualifiers coming up in August.