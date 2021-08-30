Shipment of oxygen arrives in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica on Monday received a shipment of medical grade oxygen to assist in the fight against the surge in coronavirus infections in the island.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton shared the announcement on social media a short while ago.

Over the weekend IGL, Jamaica's sole supplier of medical oxygen had indicated that it was running out of the product due to increased demand amid the surge in COVID-19.

The company had urged hospitals to use carefully, the oxygen that they had

''Bulk oxygen has arrived with distribution starting this morning at 4:45am,'' Tufton said on Twitter along with a video of the oxygen arriving in the island.

In his tweet, Tufton urged Jamaicans to get vaccinated as the country continues to struggle with a third wave of COVID-19 infections.