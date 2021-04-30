Shizzle Sherlock keeps the vibes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dancehall fashionista-cum-deejay Shizzle Sherlock is encouraged by the reaction to Bad Vibe, a dancehall trap song. The song features American R&B singer True Jakczon and dancehall deejay Daine Blaze.

"The song is generating a big look, especially on the east coast of the United States. We will be dropping visuals for Bad Vibe this summer. The song hot," said Shizzle Sherlock.

Bad Vibe released last year on the True Jakczon label.

"It's a big look means that you can expect something big and unexpected to happen; something to shake up the place; it builds the expectation and the hype. Just watch when COVID over, it's going to be a big look," he said.

Despite COVID-19 pandemic wreaking a havoc on the entertainment industry, Shizzle Sherlock said he is working hard in the studios. His upcoming songs, include Know Di Know featuring Vickylee, and Make Money featuring Peppagad.

Shizzle Sherlock, given name is Omar Barker, was born in Mount Salem in Montego Bay. He relocated to Sherlock Crescent in Duhaney Park, Kingston.

He made his name as a dancehall fashionista before launching his music career in 2014 with Mi Look Clean. His other singles include Dem Think A Chattingz, Keep Flossing (Polo), Top Coot, Lawless Motion, and Swoosh.