Shizzle Sherlock keeps the vibes

Shizzle Sherlock keeps the vibesFriday, April 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dancehall fashionista-cum-deejay Shizzle Sherlock is encouraged by the reaction to Bad Vibe, a dancehall trap song. The song features American R&B singer True Jakczon and dancehall deejay Daine Blaze.
"The song is generating a big look, especially on the east coast of the United States. We will be dropping visuals for Bad Vibe this summer. The song hot," said Shizzle Sherlock.
Bad Vibe released last year on the True Jakczon label.
"It's a big look means that you can expect something big and unexpected to happen; something to shake up the place; it builds the expectation and the hype. Just watch when COVID over, it's going to be a big look," he said.
Despite COVID-19 pandemic wreaking a havoc on the entertainment industry, Shizzle Sherlock said he is working hard in the studios. His upcoming songs, include Know Di Know featuring Vickylee, and Make Money featuring Peppagad.
Shizzle Sherlock, given name is Omar Barker, was born in Mount Salem in Montego Bay. He relocated to Sherlock Crescent in Duhaney Park, Kingston.
He made his name as a dancehall fashionista before launching his music career in 2014 with Mi Look Clean. His other singles include Dem Think A Chattingz, Keep Flossing (Polo), Top Coot, Lawless Motion, and Swoosh.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy