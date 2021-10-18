Residents shocked after bloody standoff between cops, religious group in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica – Residents of Albion in St James are in shock after Sunday's standoff between members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries, which left three people dead.

One man who opted for anonymity told OBSERVER ONLINE that at approximately 6:50pm Sunday, he heard gunshots and screams coming from the premises.

"It was not normal! This was not normal at all," the man said.

A woman also weighed in, "mi see pure woman inna white and I was wondering what is going on then I heard the screaming so mi a seh, no sah this ya different," she said.

"It was very awful," another resident said.

Residents also mentioned that they saw clothing items being thrown out before the police arrived at the scene. One woman was also seen pulling her braids before entering the yard.

Cows and goats were also observed on the premises.

Members of INDECOM are currently on the scene.

Rochelle Clayton