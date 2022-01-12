Shock and grief after Jamaican gunned down in Trinidad

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad — Police investigators in Trinidad are continuing their search for a lone gunman who shot and killed a Jamaican man along Broadway in Port-of-Spain on Monday night.

Dead is 34-year-old Garth Perkins, a past student of St Jago High School in Spanish Town, St Catherine and the University of the West Indies.

At the time of his death, Perkins was employed as an events manager at Estate 101, a private social members club in the centre of Trinidad and Tobago's vibrant social life.

According to reports from Trinidad's Guardian newspaper, Perkins was approached by a gunman about 7:30 pm Monday.

The Jamaican attempted to flee from the hoodlum but was shot several times. He later collapsed on the roadway next to his car where he reportedly died at the scene.

The gunmen later ran from the scene, the report said.

The news of Perkins' tragic death has washed social media site, Facebook, with several tributes, many remembering him as a humble and well-respected person.

His employer, Estate 101, posted on its Facebook page that, "Mr Perkins was loved and respected by his colleagues and our clients and will be missed dearly."

The company added: "May his soul find peace and may his family and friends find comfort during this difficult time. We miss you, Garth!"

Donna-lee Allen, a friend of the deceased, wrote on Facebook that it was difficult to find words as she could not believe Perkins was gone.

"Garth Perkins you were a brother to me, we shared a love for tourism which we bonded over in convos. In my mind, I'm envisioning you with that broken leg, I know your resting in heaven. RIP Busha," she wrote.

Another friend of Perkins, Rae Nathaniel, shared: "Those who knew you are deeply grieved today. You have left a big void in the hearts of everyone whose life you touched, and there are so many!

"God, give his family and friends the peace and comfort they need to get through this difficult time. Garth, you will be missed," he added.

Perkins also worked at Hyatt Regency Trinidad as an event coordinator prior to his employment at Estate 101, according to his Facebook page.