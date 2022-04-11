Shock as parent beats security guard at Corinaldi Primary

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Scores of children at the Corinaldi Primary School in St James were left traumatized on Monday afternoon following an incident where a parent used a baton to inflict several blows to the body of a security officer at the institution.

Following the incident, the security guard was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he has been undergoing treatment for the injuries sustained. The severity of his condition is unknown at this time.



Reports are that about 4:15pm, following the dismissal of school, a disagreement developed between the security officer and the parent, who apparently, had made his way onto the school compound in an attempt to retrieve his child.



However, given the school's policy that students should be picked up at the gate, the security officer in a bid to prevent him from going any further, tried to escort the parent back to the gate.

That seemingly did not go down well with the parent.



"When the security was releasing children through the gate he stepped through and the security walked him down with his baton and was barring him and he took it from the security officer and start to beat the officer," a member of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) who was present at the school at the time explained.



The PTA representative described the situation as a total disrespect to the school and the security officer.



"This is total disrespect, the security officer was doing his job on the school compound," he remarked, further explaining that after the incident the guard could hardly stand.



This has left teachers and other individuals connected to the institution upset and they are now calling for justice to be meted out to the parent for the attack.



"I'm serious. I won't be teaching tomorrow (Tuesday) until we get justice" a grade one teacher remarked.



"I'm really hurting I'm in pain because it could be me. And the way he came in and said 'hey idiot teacher no come say nutten to me', that's the way he was behaving and saying 'I am above the law, none a you can do me anything," she further divulged.



She is now worried about how the situation will impact the students who saw the attack first hand.

"I heard from some students what really transpired and the children are really traumatized by this. We had this little one here running and crying to her mom saying mommy please go help sikky, them a beat him up bad and she was literally crying," she explained.



Following the incident, a number of parents who were outside the gate called on the staff members to open the gate so that they could pay him back in kind for what he had done to the security officer.

However the police were quick on the scene and the parent was removed.

A member of the school's board who was present at the school for a meeting disclosed that this was an unfortunate situation given that they were discussing introducing new security measures at the school.



"We discussed it at our board meeting just last month to put in added security and we were supposed to meet this evening and this is what we came into, just minutes before our meeting. So our meeting had to be postponed," the board member said.