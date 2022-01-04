Shoddy roads spark Annotto Bay protest

ST MARY, Jamaica – Protesters from Long Road and Camberwell in St Mary, on Tuesday, took to the streets to protest deplorable road conditions that they say have existed for far too long. It is a combination, they say, of the roads being damaged by trucks being used to transport material mined, and lack of attention to the drainage system.



It takes almost an hour to navigate the six-mile stretch of road from Annotto Bay to Long Road Primary, they said, a journey that should take 20 minutes with better roads.



Teachers Kezi Ann Brown, Nastassia Gordon, and Jodian Trusty, of Long Road Primary all complained that they cannot think about driving their vehicles to school, afraid of the damage that the road would inflict. So they leave home extra early to survive the journey by taxi or the school bus.



"I've been at Long Road Primary since September, I had back pains for two weeks because of the road," said Trusty.



Some taxi drivers have stopped servicing the route, but Jerold Lester has been filling the void with bike rides for the last three years. He charges as much as $500 per trip.



Resident, Pearline Stewart, has blamed the frequent presence of trucks in the community with the destruction of the road.



"Dem big truck come here and mash it up... a dem mek it look like this now. We tired of them, we need to get rid of them," she exclaimed as a few trucks passed by.



In addition to the crater-filled roads, Esmie Bailey — who has lived in Camberwell for over 50 years — had other concerns. She spoke with OBSERVER ONLINE from her house.



"When mi see rain a fall mi can't sleep," she said as she pointed to where a culvert once led into a drainage system. Its absence now means her home is flooded when it rains, she said.



Protestors complained that most of the culverts have been completely covered with heavy greenery or destroyed. In addition, they said the mining that takes place in Fort George turns the Pencar River a murky brown, an indicator that it is unfit for their use.



The protestors were joined by Councillor Caretaker for the Annotto Bay Division, Knute Barclay, (PNP).



They were, he said, simply "raising their concerns, and trying to get the attention of local and central government. So, I am here standing in solidarity with them, seeing that it is a peaceful protest."

-Davia Ellis