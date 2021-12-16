Shoppers urged to always request receipts

Shoppers urged to always request receiptsThursday, December 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is reminding shoppers to ensure that they get their receipts when making purchases this yuletide season.
Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank, Director of Communications at the CAC, Latoya Halstead, said that consumers are to be extra vigilant this time of year.
“We encourage you, no matter where you purchase your item, that you get a receipt. The receipt must state the name of the place, it must have a contact number and an address,” Halstead said, noting that when a consumer purchases an item without getting a receipt, it makes it very difficult for the CAC to assist in getting redress.
“If the provider is not giving you a receipt, walk with your own receipt book. If they're not giving you the receipt, walk away from it because it's saying customer service after that transaction is going to be non-existent,” she added.
The CAC Communications director also used the opportunity to inform consumers that if they go into an establishment that bears a 'No Refund, No Exchange' sign', they ought to be aware that the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) “trumps that sign, no matter what the provider is saying”.
She indicated that provisions are made in the Act to assist consumers should they encounter challenges with an item that has been purchased.
“The CPA will assist in terms of either getting that item repaired, exchanged or you get back your money,” Halstead said.
