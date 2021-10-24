'Short Boss' facing several charges after allegedly shooting at woman

'Short Boss' facing several charges after allegedly shooting at womanSunday, October 24, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a man who reportedly opened gunfire at a woman in his community on Monday, September 27.
Charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 22-year-old Martin Colley, otherwise called 'Short Boss' of Mandela Terrace, Kingston 11.
Official reports are that about 9:30 pm, a woman was among a group of people when she was pounced upon by Colley who opened gunfire at her. She ran and escaped unhurt.
The incident was reported to the police and following investigations, Colley was arrested for the offences on Monday, October 18 and charged Friday, October 22.
His court date is being finalised.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy