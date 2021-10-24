'Short Boss' facing several charges after allegedly shooting at woman

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a man who reportedly opened gunfire at a woman in his community on Monday, September 27.

Charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 22-year-old Martin Colley, otherwise called 'Short Boss' of Mandela Terrace, Kingston 11.

Official reports are that about 9:30 pm, a woman was among a group of people when she was pounced upon by Colley who opened gunfire at her. She ran and escaped unhurt.

The incident was reported to the police and following investigations, Colley was arrested for the offences on Monday, October 18 and charged Friday, October 22.

His court date is being finalised.