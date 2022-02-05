'Short Man' shot dead in Hanover

'Short Man' shot dead in HanoverSaturday, February 05, 2022
|
HANOVER, Jamaica - Police investigators are continuing their probe into Friday morning's gun murder of a man at his home in Bull's Bay, Hanover.
Dead is 56-year-old Orette Downer, otherwise called 'Short Man' or 'Half Point'.
It is alleged that Downer was at home when he was called outside by man about 7:40 am.
A report from the Lucea Police further stated that both men went to the back of the premises to have a conversation. Shortly after, explosions were heard coming from the area.
Residents alerted the police and, upon their arrival, Downer was found with gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The wounded man was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
