'Shortman' charged for wounding with intent

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A construction worker has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent after he allegedly used a knife to attack a man whom he reportedly had an ongoing dispute with in Trelawny on Friday, May 28.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Alrick Harris otherwise called ‘Shortman’ of Carey Park, Duncans in the parish.

Reports are that about 7:30 pm, the complainant was walking along the roadway when he was attacked by Harris. Harris reportedly used a knife to inflict wounds to the complainant’s back. The police said the complainant was assisted to the hospital where he was treated and admitted.

Harris later turned himself in to the police on Thursday, June 3 and was subsequently charged.