Shot of the Day: A moment of triumph

St Andrew Technical High midfielder Dexter Manning celebrates after his team secured a 1-1 draw with Mona High on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition for the fourth consecutive season. The schoolboy football Shot of the Day was captured by Dwayne Richards.

