Shot of the Day: Ball Head

St Catherine High captain Nickyle Ellis reaches with his foot, near the head of his opponent Nathaniel Brooks of Wolmer's, to kick the ball during their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup match at the Ashenheim Stadium on Friday. St Catherine High won the game 2-1. The schoolboy Shot of the Day was captured by Garfield Robinson.

