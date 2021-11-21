Shot of the Day: Chest High

Charlie Smith midfielder Damar Brown controls the ball between Jamaica College players Xavier Davidson (left) Marlon Pennicooke during their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup match at the Ashenheim Stadium on Saturday. Jamaica College won the game 2-0. The schoolboy football Shot of the Day was captured by Dwayne Richards.

