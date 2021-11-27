Shot of the Day: Feeling the Blues!Saturday, November 27, 2021
St George's College defender Lamonth Rochester covers his head with his jersey as he leaves the field after being shown a red card during his team's defeat to champions Jamaica College in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup on Friday. The 'Light Blues' of North Street were hammered 6 - 0 by the 'Dark Blues' of Old Hope Road. This schoolboy football Shot of the Day was captured by Dwayne Richards.
