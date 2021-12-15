Shot of the Day: Foul!

Timeaus McPherson of William Knibb High takes out Brain Cole of Dinthill Technical after Cole pushed the ball past him during their ISSA/WATA DaCosta Cup quarterfinals at Manchester High on Tuesday. Dinthill scored their second win of the round, running out comfortable 3-0 winners. This schoolboy football Shot of the Day was captured by Dwayne Richards.

