Shot of the Day: 'Go to sleep boy'

Kingston Technical goal scorer Kajahan James brings the ball under control while under pressure from St George's College defender Joel Brown during their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup match on Tuesday. James scored the third goal in his team's 3-1 victory. The schoolboy football Shot of the Day was captured by Dwayne Richards.

