Shot of the Day: High Flyer

Wolmer's defender Ajani Thompson jumps as high as the head of his opponent Relando Redman of St Catherine High to clear the ball during their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup match at the Ashenheim Stadium on Friday. St Catherine High won the game 2-1. The schoolboy Shot of the Day was captured by Dwayne Richards.

