Shot of the Day: Keeping cool in the heat of battle

Kingston Technical High assistant coach Roje Williams sprays water on Kimarely Lawrence to help keep him cool shortly after they equalised against Excelsior High in their quarterfinal match last Saturday. Excelsior won the match 3-1. The schoolboy football Shot of the Day was captured by Dwayne Richards.

