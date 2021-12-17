Shot of the Day: Lucky fan

This Dinthill Technical fan was among the few lucky spectators allowed to watch daCosta Cup action at Manchester High on Tuesday. Dinthill defeated William Knibb 3-0 in the contest. The schoolboy football Shot of the Day was captured by Dwayne Richards.

