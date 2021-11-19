Shot of the Day: No Mercy!

St Mary's College goalkeeper Omarion Thomas is brought to his knees after conceding yet another goal against St Catherine High in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup on Thursday. St Catherine High whipped St Mary's College 26-0. The Shot of the Day was captured by Dwayne Richards.

