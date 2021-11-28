Shot of the Day: Not giving up!

St George's College goalkeeper Donjae Jackson claws away the ball after a header from Jamaica College defender Xavier Davidson during their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup match at the Stadium East Field on Friday. Jackson was kept busy all game as JC whipped St George's 6-0. The schoolboy football Shot of the Day was captured by Dwayne Richards.

