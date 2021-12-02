Shot of the Day: OOOUUUTTTT!

Old Harbour High captain Akermo Peterkin clears that ball before Vere Technical striker Omario Reid can pounce during their ISSA/WATA DaCosta Cup match at Garvey Maceo High on Wednesday. Vere won the match 1-0. The schoolboy football Shot of the Day was captured by Dwayne Richards.

