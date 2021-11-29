Shot of the Day: The Ball is Mine

Clarendon College striker Rushi Parchment brings the ball under control superbly while under pressure from Glenmuir High defender Demario Murray during their DaCosta Cup match at Foga Road High on Saturday. Glenmuir inflicted the first defeat on Clarendon College in the DaCosta Cup in three seasons when they beat them 1-0. The schoolboy football Shot of the Day was captured by Dwayne Richards.