Shotgun, ammunition seized in Gregory Park

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have seized a Remington shotgun along with six 12 gauge cartridges this morning as they intensified the operational activities in and around the troubled Gregory Park community in St Catherine.

The shotgun and ammunition were recovered during an operation in the Walkers Avenue area. No arrests were made.

"The operational activities will continue throughout the Yuletide season as we seek to restore order to Gregory Park and surrounding communities. We appeal to law-abiding citizens to cooperate with members of the security forces despite minor inconveniences some may experience during the increased operational activities in the area," said Superintendent Hopeton Nicholson, operations officer for the St Catherine South police division.

A curfew is currently imposed in sections of the violence-plagued community of Gregory Park. It was implemented after the headless body of an unidentified man was found in an area known as Mexico in the community on Saturday.

The latest curfew there began at 6 pm on Saturday, December 18, and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Monday, December 20.

