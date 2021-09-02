'Shotta' on bail allegedly steals more than $450k from man's home

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A Westmoreland man is now facing several charges after he allegedly broke into a man's house and robbed him of several items, including over $450,000 in cash.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Junior James otherwise called 'Shotta', a labourer of Barracks Road in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland.

James has been charged with assault at common-law, robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.

Reports are that about 4:00 pm on Friday, August 27, James and three other men drove a motor car into a yard and started tooting the horn. It is alleged that James and his accomplices then exited the vehicle and went to the back of the house where they confronted a male resident.

James reportedly pointed a firearm at the man who ran in fear for his life. The police said the men then entered the complainant's house and removed a metal safe which contained $380,000, cash amounting to $43,000 from a drawer, $15,000 and US$100 from the man's wallet which was on his bed.

The men also took two Blu cellular phones and thereafter made their escape in the waiting motor car, while opening gunfire along the roadway, the police said.

The police said James was arrested a day later at the Savanna-La-mar Police Station while reporting on condition of bail for another offence.

He was subsequently charged on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 for the aforementioned offences after an interview in the presence of his attorney.