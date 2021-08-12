Showers, thunderstorms from Tropical Depression Fred to start affecting Jamaica today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Periods of showers and thunderstorms from Tropical Depression Fred are expected to start affecting sections of central and eastern parishes tonight before extending to the remainder of the island on Friday, the Meteorological Service of Jamaica is reporting.

On the forecast track, Fred is expected to move across the southeastern Bahamas today, move along or just north of eastern and central Cuba later today and Friday, and be near the Florida Keys and south Florida on Saturday.

Tropical Depression Fred is not a threat to Jamaica but the Met Service said this movement is expected to induce a trough across the country during this time.

It said maximum sustained winds remain near 55 km/h with higher gusts with little change in strength expected today. However, slow strengthening is expected Friday and this weekend, the service said.

At 4:00 am, the centre of Tropical Depression Fred was located near latitude 20.2 degrees North, longitude 73.5 degrees West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 26 km/h, and this motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest.

The Meteorological Service said it will continue to monitor the progress of this system.