Sick-out at VTDI after no resolution to long-standing issues with HEART, Education Ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — OBSERVER ONLINE understands that staff at the Vocational Training Development Institute (VTDI) are staging a sick-out as a result of a lack of communication from their bosses and no resolution to long-standing concerns with pay, benefits, and job confirmations.

According to sources, nearly half of the 66-member staff called in sick this morning. The sick-out is expected to continue tomorrow, November 17.

The VTDI is a registered tertiary teaching institution, which means that several students will not have classes during this period.

Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE today, a staff member insisted, “we want some answers from HEART and the ministry.”

“They're not even trying to have a meeting. They're just kind of disregarding us totally. We need some action.”

The staff member noted that the National Council on Technical Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET) is currently engaged in day two of its own sick-out, which is what encouraged the VTDI staff to join in.

The dissatisfied employees had threatened industrial action early November following issues stemming from the merger of HEART with the Jamaican Foundation for Lifelong Learning (JFLL), the National Youth Service (NYS), and the Apprenticeship Board which took effect on April 1, 2017.

At the end of the transition, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information should have responsibility for both the VTDI and the NCTVET.

However, years later, both companies appear to have been abandoned.

Early this month, the HEART/NSTA Trust said all queries regarding the welfare of VTDI and NCTVET staff should be directed to the Education Ministry but the ministry is yet to respond to calls regarding the issues.

