Sick-out at Williamsfield Police Station after alleged disparaging remarks by senior officer

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — OBSERVER ONLINE understands that officers assigned to the Williamsfield Police Station have been calling in sick since Tuesday following an incident at the facility on Monday.

It is alleged that a senior commanding officer turned up at the station and during an interaction with a woman constable made disparaging comments about her.

According to sources, police personnel assigned to the station are demanding that action be taken against the commanding officer.

Sources further revealed that the woman constable was involved in an accident while driving a service vehicle in April.

Kasey Williams