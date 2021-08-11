Sick-out at Williamsfield Police Station after alleged disparaging remarks by senior officer

Sick-out at Williamsfield Police Station after alleged disparaging remarks by senior officerWednesday, August 11, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — OBSERVER ONLINE understands that officers assigned to the Williamsfield Police Station have been calling in sick since Tuesday following an incident at the facility on Monday.
It is alleged that a senior commanding officer turned up at the station and during an interaction with a woman constable made disparaging comments about her.
According to sources, police personnel assigned to the station are demanding that action be taken against the commanding officer.
Sources further revealed that the woman constable was involved in an accident while driving a service vehicle in April.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy