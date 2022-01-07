Sidney Poitier, first Black Academy Award winner, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, first Black Academy Award winner, dies at 94Friday, January 07, 2022
|
Trailblazing actor and filmmaker Sir Sidney Poitier has died.
He was 94.
Poitier was the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1964 for his performance in 'Lillies of the Field'.
The Hollywood star was also known for films including Guess Who's Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night.
The news was announced by a Bahamas news outlet on Friday, prompting tributes.
Poitier was automatically granted US citizenship after being unexpectedly born in Miami while his parents were visiting. He grew up in the Bahamas but moved to American when he was 15, scoring his first film role in 1955's Blackboard Jungle.
“I had a sense of responsibility not only to myself and to my time, but certainly to the people I represented,” Poitier said in 2008. “So I was charged with a responsibility to represent them in ways that they would see and say, 'OK, I like that.'”
