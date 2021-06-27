Signed Reggae Girlz jersey on display at first Caribbean Museum

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A signed Reggae Girlz team jersey is now on display at the Island Space Museum in Florida.

The original jersey was signed in Broward County, Florida by the Jamaica national women football (Reggae Girlz) team on their way to FIFA Women’s World Cup in France 2019.

The jersey was later auctioned at the Council General to Miami Home and then gifted to youth and community advocate Lavern Deer in appreciation for her successful Reggae Girlz Awareness Campaign.

The jersey is now on display at the Island Space Museum.

Reflecting on the meaning of this contribution, Dr Deer said: “In 2013, I started the Reggae Girlz Awareness Campaign, a time when 90 per cent of the Diaspora did not know Jamaica had a national women's soccer team. At that time, I had one goal in mind, to help Jamaica become the first Caribbean nation to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup. As a youth advocate and mentor, I am thrilled to see Jamaica national women players now advancing to international professional careers in soccer.”

“It is now an honour to place this signed jersey on display in the first ever Caribbean museum. I am extremely proud and thankful to everyone who helped made this goal a reality,” she added.