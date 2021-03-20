Simmons urges continued Windies improvement despite Bangladesh success

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — Head coach Phil Simmons said Friday West Indies would not be resting on their laurels against Sri Lanka, and were hoping to play even better than they did on the recent Bangladesh tour.

West Indies face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series starting here Sunday at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium just over a month after trouncing Bangladesh in a dramatic series with a depleted squad.

Simmons said there were definite areas targeted for improvement which he hoped his side would address during the two upcoming Tests.

“I think we need to improve in every area. I think we had a good series [in Bangladesh] but there are lots of things you need to keep improving on,” Simmons said following a training session here.

“We need to make sure we're getting 400 in the first innings which is something we're striving for every time we play and then we have to bowl and bat even better than we did in Bangladesh.

“So every area needs to be improved on and that's how we're looking at it.”

West Indies have had the upper hand on Sri Lanka on the tour so far, winning the Twenty20 series 2-1 and sweeping the three One-Day Internationals.

The two Tests present an opportunity not only for West Indies to complete an entire series domination but to also win their first Test series against Sri Lanka in nearly two decades.

Simmons said the mood in the camp was upbeat ahead of the Test with players motivated to keep the winning trend going.

“The atmosphere has been great,” the Trinidadian said.

“The atmosphere has been great all through in all two formats so far, and everybody is looking forward to success and everybody is looking forward to doing what is necessary for success, so the attitude inside the dressing room is great.”

Selectors have included two specialist spinners in Rahkeem Cornwall and Jomel Warrican in the 13-man squad for the opening Test, along with four seamers in Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder.

However, Simmons said they were yet to decide on a combination, and would wait to see the pitch on the eve of the Test.

“[It depends on] how we see the pitch tomorrow (today) and how we think we're going to play the game and what areas we want to be stronger in and what areas we need that backup in,” Simmons stressed.

“So when we come tomorrow (today) to practice and see everything, then we'll know exactly what we want.”