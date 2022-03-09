Simpson Miller excused from testifying in Trafigura matter

Former People's National Party (PNP) President and Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller was granted an application to be excluded from giving evidence in the Trafigura hearing.

The decision was handed down by High Court Judge Stephanie Jackson Haisley

Queen's Counsel K D Knight, the attorney representing Simpson Miller, filed an application to have his client excused from the case due to medical reasons.

In 2011, the Supreme Court ruled that Simpson Miller, as well as Phillip Paulwell, Robert 'Bobby' Pickersgill, Colin Campbell and Norton Hinds testify in open court about the donation.



The matter was subsequently escalated to the Privy Council by party officials after the Court of Appeal, in 2017 dismissed an appeal against the 2011 ruling.

Campbell testified earlier Wednesday that the fundraising organisation, Campbell Our Candidate (CCOC), had absolutely no contact with Dutch oil-lifting company Trafigura Beheer.

Campbell told the Court that a bank account was set up under the name CCOC Association by a group of friends in 1991 to support his candidacy and victory in the 1993 General Elections.

On Tuesday, Opposition member of parliament Phillip Paulwell denied involvement in the payback of $30 million to Trafigura after the donation to the PNP was made public by then Opposition Leader Bruce Golding in 2006.

During his second day of testimony in the Trafigura matter in the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston, Paulwell also denied writing a letter indicating that the money had been repaid.

“I was not involved in any payback,” he told the court, and said he was not sure why Robert Pickersgill, another PNP member, purportedly returned the funds.

In October 2006, Opposition Leader Bruce Golding dropped a bombshell in Parliament when he revealed that Trafigura, the firm which traded oil for Jamaica on the international market, had donated $31 million to the CCOC Association account operated by Campbell. At the time, Campbell was the minister of information and development and also general secretary of the PNP. The money was transferred to the account just prior to the PNP's annual conference that year.



Conflictingly, Trafigura Beheer said the money was part of a commercial agreement, while the PNP maintained that it was a donation to the party. It is illegal under Dutch law for companies to make donations to political parties.