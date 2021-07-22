Singer Da'Ville is now a born again Christian

Lovers rock crooner Da'Ville is now a born again Christian. The singer who is known for hits such as Always on My Mind, This Time I Promise, In Heaven and a remake of All My Life featuring Marcia Griffiths, gave his life to the Lord earlier this week.

In a post on his Instagram story, he wrote "Had the privilege to make the best decision of my life. Thanks to everyone who supported, mentored and encouraged me."

It was accompanied by a photo of a pastor baptising the singer in a pool of water.

Born Orville Thomas, he is the son of 1980s old school deejay Jah Thomas. Da'Ville is the former lead singer of boy group ARP.

Kevin Jackson