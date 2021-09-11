Singer Karen Smith has died

Singer Karen Smith has diedSaturday, September 11, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica – Popular singer Karen Smith is dead.
Smith, who was battling colon cancer, died in the Baywest Wellness Hospital in St James on Saturday morning. She was 61.
Her husband, veteran bass guitarist Jackie Jackson, confirmed her passing.
"She died at 3:10 this morning... She was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer last year September and did the surgery in early October [2020]. She did chemo, radiation and nothing helped," Jackson told the Jamaica Observer a short while ago.
"How I see it, the time came... and if the Lord says 'Come now', nothing can stop it. I will always remember her. Unforgettable," he continued.
A former president of the Jamaica Federation of Musicians and Affiliates Union (JFMAU), Smith is known for her broad range of musical styles, from jazz to reggae.
More details later.
--- BRIAN BONITTO -- Associate Editor | Auto and Entertainment
