Sir Hilary Beckles reappointed vice-chancellor of The UWI

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has reappointed Professor Sir Hilary Beckles as vice-chancellor of the regional university for a second, six-year term.

His reappointment, among others, was announced during the annual business meeting of University Council. The virtual meeting was chaired by Chancellor Robert Bermudez yesterday, Friday, April 30.

The university noted that the council is authorised by The UWI's Charter and Statutes to review the work of the university together with the audited statement of accounts and makes required appointments of new and returning executives, deans and senior managers.

Earlier in the public session of the meeting, broadcast live on UWItv, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles presented a detailed report of the 2019/2020 academic year in review to the Council, entitled “Off we go on the Revenue Revolution”.

Sir Hilary was first appointed as the 8th Vice-Chancellor of The UWI in May 2015. He has a legacy of over 40 years of distinguished service to the regional university, which has encompassed the roles of professor of Economic History, pro vice-chancellor for undergraduate studies, and a 13-year tenure as principal of The UWI Cave Hill Campus in Barbados.

Meanwhile, several other senior executive appointments were also approved at the sitting of the University Council. The university noted that Professor Clive Landis, pro vice-chancellor for undergraduate studies was confirmed as new principal of The UWI, Cave Hill Campus in Barbados, succeeding Professor Violet Eudine Barriteau, who proceeds into retirement.

It said incumbent Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of The UWI St Augustine Campus in Trinidad and Tobago, Professor Brian Copeland was also approved for a post-retirement extension. Meanwhile, Professor Ian Boxill was similarly approved for an extension as deputy principal of The UWI Mona Campus in Jamaica. The university added that Laleta Davis-Mattis was reappointed as university counsel and head of the Legal Unit, based at The UWI Regional Headquarters in Jamaica.

All appointments and reappointments take effect from August 1, 2021, the university said.