Just the two of us

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Aisha Thomas hasn't written many poems since her mother died in 2016. It was something that the two used to do together often and it's one of the things she misses most about her mom.

“I haven't really done any writing like that since because I just feel like that creative part is gone or I don't know if it's because she's missing or what,” she told OBSERVER ONLINE.

She said that while it would be impossible to choose just one moment to call her favourite, she cherishes the memories of endless days sitting with her mom and creating poetry.

“I loved when we used to sit down and be like ok, we're gonna create a poem or a dub-poem, anything and it would just come together. We laughed about it and just had a good time while writing together,” she shared.

Kelsey, Aisha's younger, misses their mom's warm laughter the most.

''I really loved her laugh, it was just a beautiful sound to me, it's what I miss the most about her,'' she said.

The sisters, 26 and 23, lost their mother, Andrea Jacobs, suddenly on Emancipation Day 2016.

It was just three weeks before Kelsey was due to start her first year of college, and Aisha her third year of the law degree programme at the University of the West Indies, Mona.

''I remember going to [first-year] orientation on a Thursday, then I went home for a gathering, then the Friday was her funeral, so I didn't go to Friday orientation,'' Kelsey shared.

For the sisters, their mother was the only person who could understand them.

“She was my best friend and confidant, she always wanted you to talk to her. To date, I think there are things I told her that I haven't told anyone else,” Aisha said.

Kelsey said that “growing up I was always an introvert and there were a lot of people who didn't understand my personality and how I felt about certain things, but my mother was able to interpret things even when I wasn't able to communicate them well.”

Though their family members stepped up to support them, both sisters experienced difficulty adjusting to the reality that their mother, who had raised them as a single parent for most of their lives, was gone.

“Life has been very different because a lot of people who saw us together would call us the three musketeers; they knew that if they saw my mother, they would see my sister and me,'' the younger Thomas said.

“It's always been the three of us so learning how to live without her was very hard and very different,” she added.

Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE, Aisha who was recently called to the bar, said that while her mom would not hesitate to discipline them, making sure they understood right and wrong, she was also a very fun-loving mother who would use her skills as a fashion designer by profession to make clothes for their dolls.

“She was the type of parent who attended every school function, whether graduation, concert performance, parent-teacher association meetings, doesn't matter what the occasion was, she was there, she showed up,'' Aisha said.

“Anything I needed she was there to provide it; that's the type of parent she was and the type of relationship that we had. She was just that type of parent, the best mother anybody could ask for,” she said.

“She went above and beyond for me and my sister, anything we wanted. As much as she was a single parent and as much as things weren't easy, we never felt like we were missing anything. We never felt like, 'Oh my God, I don't have a father I can't go on', because she played both roles very well,” she added.

The sisters acknowledged the huge role their relatives have played in supporting and nurturing them since their mother's death.

“Our family does take care of us, especially grandma, aunty Toya [their mother's sister], our family friends are there, our godparents are there. We have a lot of angels who looked out for us on our journey to where we are now,” Aisha said.

The sisters, whose father also died several years ago, noted, however, that despite being surrounded with constant support and love, they still find the thought that it's just the two of them left in their immediate family, overwhelming.

“Naturally, it's not the same. Sometimes when it's like Father's Day or Mother's Day, or if I see people with their parents, it makes me feel sad that I don't have them to call and talk to about certain situations. I don't have anyone to guide me like that, because we're still growing and I would love to have my mommy around,” Aisha said.

“If I experience something great and I want to call her and tell her, or even a sad moment; sometimes I'm going through my sad periods and I feel like I have nobody to talk to and I know she would be the person who would understand and she's not there for me to talk to,” she added.

Kelsey said it pains her to think of future milestones in her life that she won't be able to share with her mother.

“I dread sometimes when I think about what's gonna happen on my wedding day; when I'm having my first child? When I think about those things, it's hard. It's a lot of adjustment.

“It gets overwhelming, at times, when I see people saying 'oh, finally getting to give my mother everything she deserves,' it feels like I didn't get that chance,” Kelsey said.

Most importantly, however, the sisters have each other.

Interviewed separately, each sister spoke of the other with the highest respect and appreciation, with Aisha noting that she would not have been able to manage their mother's death without her sister.

“She [Kelsey] might not know this but she's a role model to me just as I know I am a role model to her,” she added.

And they know their mother would be proud of their accomplishments.

“She would be so proud of us; people used to say to her 'you can brag bout your pickney them ee' but she loved to speak about my sister and me. I know she would so proud of us, she wanted me to do law, I went and did law. She was always telling us that she was proud of us,” Aisha said.

“My sister and I both graduated with first-class honours from UWI, because she always stressed education,” she added.

To honour and celebrate their mother on special occasions, the sisters visit her graveside at Dovecot Memorial and reflect on her life.

“We have our little rituals that we do, so on Mother's Day and her birthday, we go down to Dovecot and we clean her grave, maybe we buy drinks and we just sit and reflect,'' Kelsey explained.

“We also watch Grease. She loved the movie Grease so sometimes we just sit and watch it. Sometimes we eat the foods that she loved or have the drinks that she loved and we just talk about her, to keep her memory alive,” Aisha said.

Above all, the sisters said they try to honour their mother by being the best version of themselves, staying true to the values and morals that she instilled in them.