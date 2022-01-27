Sisters start charity to help females in low-income households

As firm believers in equal opportunities for all, sisters Tamaike Brown and Marie Brown are disappointed that there still exists prejudice against women in all facets of life. It is against this background that they launched the Tamaike and Marie Brown Scholarship Fund to help females attain their dreams of higher education.

“Harmful ideas and practices like gender-based violence, early pregnancies, homelessness, and lack of access to education and economic opportunities prevent women from reaching their potential,” Marie, an auditor by profession, told OBSERVER ONLINE.

The scholarship fund, she said, is aimed at providing resources and need-based educational support to girls from low-income families so they can rise and become powerful agents of positive change within their communities.

Entirely funded by its founders, the Tamaike and Marie Brown Scholarship Fund provided three educational awards to students of Marymount High School in 2021.

The St Mary natives stated that they have engaged educational materials to increase their understanding of the issues facing women and fuel collective action towards achieving the organisation's goal.

Marie said she was already working with a nonprofit organization and felt increasingly compelled to find a way to make a difference in the world and live with more passion when her sister called her with the idea to start the foundation, with the first beneficiaries being female students at Marymount High.

“When the call came from Tamaike to start a scholarship foundation that supports children at Marymount High School, it was a magical moment,” she said.

Tamaike credited her mother for partly inspiring her philanthropy.

“Through her actions she taught me that true leadership begins with a code of personal values and a commitment to living to serve others. Growing up, [I] was always devoted to assisting individuals from delivering food to cleaning for the elderly,” Tamaike said.

She also noted that, in 2016, she took part in a life-altering training programme in leadership development where she worked with women involved in public offices and grassroots activism to develop a written action plan for working on an issue affecting her community. She said this experience, lit a flame in her that lingered, and led to her developing a plan for the scholarship fund.