Six COVID-19 fatalities, 374 new virus cases

Six COVID-19 fatalities, 374 new virus casesTuesday, September 21, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Six Jamaicans on Monday became the latest COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the island's virus death toll to 1800.
Five of the victims were from St Elizabeth — including three females ages 51, 72, and 74, and two 61-year-old males.
The other victim was a 50-year-old male from St Mary whose death was previously under investigation.
The deaths were recorded between September 8 and 17.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said the island recorded 374 new cases of the virus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 80,780.
The new cases comprise 229 females and 145 males with ages ranging from six months to 95 years.
The ministry said 70 of the new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 48 in St Catherine, 39 in Clarendon, 37 in Manchester, 30 each in Portland and Trelawny, 29 in St Mary, 27 in St Ann, 26 in St James, 15 in Westmoreland, 11 in St Thomas, 10 in Hanover, and two in St Elizabeth.
The ministry further reported 190 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 51,121.
Some 708 persons are hospitalised, with 146 moderately ill, 104 severely ill and 42 critically ill.
There are 27,316 active cases on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
