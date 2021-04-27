Six COVID patients die as Jamaica records 67 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Six senior citizens have become the latest victims of COVID-19 in Jamaica over the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, they are a 53-year-old male from St Thomas, a 61-year-old male from St Catherine, a 95-year-old female from St Elizabeth, a 71-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew, a 72-year-old male also from Kingston & St Andrew and a 91-year-old male from Hanover.

The latest deaths push the country's death toll to 767. Another death was also reported under investigation.

Meanwhile, 67 new cases of the virus were also reported — including 38 females, 25 males and four individuals whose sex were not classified — with ages ranging from two years to 101 years.

The new cases push the total confirmed cases to 45,212.

The country also recorded 103 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,729. The active cases are 23,386.

