Six Jamaicans die from COVID as 50 new cases recorded

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Six Jamaicans succumbed to the COVID-19 yesterday as the country recorded 50 new cases of the virus in a day.

This pushes the total fatalities to 970 and the virus toll to 48,951.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest deaths include three people from St Catherine — a 50-year-old female, a 32-year-old female and a 53-year-old male. An 80-year-old male from Westmoreland, a 78-year-old male from St Ann, and a 79-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew are also among the latest fatalities.

The new virus cases consist of 35 females and 15 males with ages ranging from one year to 88 years.

The new cases were recorded in St Catherine (20), Kingston and St Andrew (14), Manchester (four), St Ann (four), St Thomas (two), Trelawny (two), Westmoreland (two), Clarendon (one), and St James (one).

The ministry said 193 patients recovered from the virus pushing the total virus recoveries to 26,295. There are 21,307 active cases of the virus.

