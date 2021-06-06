Six Jamaicans die from COVID as 50 new cases recorded

Six Jamaicans die from COVID as 50 new cases recordedSunday, June 06, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Six Jamaicans succumbed to the COVID-19 yesterday as the country recorded 50 new cases of the virus in a day.
This pushes the total fatalities to 970 and the virus toll to 48,951.
According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest deaths include three people from St Catherine — a 50-year-old female, a 32-year-old female and a 53-year-old male. An 80-year-old male from Westmoreland, a 78-year-old male from St Ann, and a 79-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew are also among the latest fatalities.
The new virus cases consist of 35 females and 15 males with ages ranging from one year to 88 years.
The new cases were recorded in St Catherine (20), Kingston and St Andrew (14), Manchester (four), St Ann (four), St Thomas (two), Trelawny (two), Westmoreland (two), Clarendon (one), and St James (one).
The ministry said 193 patients recovered from the virus pushing the total virus recoveries to 26,295. There are 21,307 active cases of the virus.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy