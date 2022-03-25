Six Kingston West persons of interest now in custody

Six Kingston West persons of interest now in custodyFriday, March 25, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Six of eight men listed by the Kingston Western police as Persons of Interest are now in custody.
The names of the eight men, and two others listed as wanted, were released on Sunday. All 10 were asked to turn themselves in to the police the following day.
Head of the division, Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, told OBSERVER ONLINE that up to Wednesday, six of the persons of interest turned up. They are:
* Taffari 'Kirk' Anderson
* Amani Malcolm aka 'Bling Dawg' or 'Dontay'
* Omar 'Quinty' Stewart
* Lancaster 'Bomber T' Coke otherwise called 'Bomber T'
* Kirk 'Charter' Roberts
* Marvin 'Teddy Paul' Kelly '
Yet to turn up are:
Michael Coke Jr aka 'Titty Man' and a man known only as 'Kemar'.
The wanted men, known only as 'Kyle' and 'Rico', are still being sought.
“The Kingston Western CIB and the Gang Unit from Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime (C-TOC) are conducting interviews with the men and their attorneys,” SSP Phipps said. “In the same breath, we are urging all the others, especially 'Titty Man', to come in.”
Several crimes have been committed in the division recently. On Saturday five people were shot and injured metres from the Denham Town Police Station.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the remaining persons, or any other wanted men is being asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-922-6441, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
